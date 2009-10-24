4 New Ways to Enjoy Tomatoes

Though tomatoes are available year-round, they're most delicious in the summer and early fall months. Since May, you've been tossing them in salads, throwing them on the grill, and roasting them for pasta dishes, so make use of the last of these juicy fruits in four new ways.Fresh bread is a welcome addition to any kitchen. This simple bread recipe requires few ingredients yet still creates a savory snack. The tasty sun-dried tomatoes, which you can buy ahead of time or use a food dehydrator to make your own, pack plenty of lycopene, a powerful cell-protecting antioxidant. Serve sliced bread on its own or with a thin spread of creamy cheese.