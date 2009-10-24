4 New Ways to Enjoy Tomatoes

Though tomatoes are available year-round, they're most delicious in the summer and early fall months. Since May, you've been tossing them in salads, throwing them on the grill, and roasting them for pasta dishes, so make use of the last of these juicy fruits in four new ways.
Rich Tomato Bread Fresh bread is a welcome addition to any kitchen. This simple bread recipe requires few ingredients yet still creates a savory snack. The tasty sun-dried tomatoes, which you can buy ahead of time or use a food dehydrator to make your own, pack plenty of lycopene, a powerful cell-protecting antioxidant. Serve sliced bread on its own or with a thin spread of creamy cheese.
Turn tomato soup up a notch with the addition of fiber-rich fennel. It will add a slightly sweet taste that works well with the brown sugar. The end result is a vitamin C–packed meal with a salty-sweet flavor. It's best served with crusty bread—perfect for dipping.
Tomatoes are sweet enough on their own, but this tart makes use of mouthwatering heirloom tomatoes, available at most farmers' markets. Goat cheese adds a smooth layer to this cornmeal crust, but not as much fat as other creamy cheeses. Plus this tart provides 4 grams of heart-healthy fiber and 8 grams of protein.
Use this zesty condiment as an alternative to salsa or ketchup. The tomato base provides a smooth texture, while the onion and crushed red pepper give this sauce a kick. Plus, the sugar adds sweet undertones. Best of all, a 2-tablespoon serving will cost you only 30 calories.