The Best Jeans for Your Body

How to find jeans that fit right and flatter your figure.

Jacquelyne Froeber
April 23, 2013
Jazz up your jeans

We asked these seven readers to share their denim dilemmas, then we matched them up with the perfect problem-solving pair. Take a look, and discover the ultimate new pair for you.
Jeans that work for work

Liza Sheker, 36, actuary

Dream jeans: Ann Taylor Denim Modern Bootleg Jean in Dark Evening Wash ($85)

Why they work: Dark, tailored jeans are thoroughly professional (not to mention slimming). Pair 'em with a silk top or blazer for a foolproof, casual work look. Opt for boot cut, which looks sophisticated with fall boots and office-appropriate heels.
A pair that flatters the thighs

Serena Tong, 28, finance manager

Dream jeans: Not Your Daughter’s Jeans Bootleg Trouser Pant ($108)

Why they work: Trouser-style jeans are cut wider through the upper leg, so they’re a great choice if you want to streamline legs and hips. The extra stretch in this pick helps smooth and slim, particularly in the thigh and rear area.
Jeans that stays up when I bend down

Maggie Zembruski, 34, consultant

Dream Jeans: Paige Premium Denim Skyline in Eclipse ($168)

Why they work: This mid-rise jean falls just below the belly button and stays put around the waist, thanks to a blend of cotton and luxury fiber (Dow XLA). The stretching power of XLA keeps this jean’s shape longer—no unflattering bagging when you bend down or sit.
A pair that can handle your curves

Vanessa Griggs, 34, photo producer

Dream jeans: Cj by Cookie Johnson "Grace" Jeans ($191)

Why they work: This style’s incredibly forgiving boot cut helps balance out full hips and thighs. And the near-magic cotton-and-elastin blend offers up just the right amount of stretch, hugging skin without leaving any unsightly bumps.
No more muffin top

Maggie McCormick, 38, at-home mom

Dream jeans: Riders by Lee Tab Watch Pocket Jean ($20)

Why they work: The built-in tummy control panels in these surprisingly stylish higher-rise jeans help eliminate stomach bulge, while hidden elastic in the waistband prevents gapping. And check out the incredibly low price!
Rear-raisers

Aretha Burke, 40, lifestyle blogger

Dream jeans: MiracleBody by MiracleSuit Samantha jeans ($110)

Why they work: The strategically placed embroidered pockets sit higher on the butt, drawing the eye up—and giving the area a visual lift. These jeans also contain 4 percent Lycra, which provides extra holding power in the rear ... and all over.
8 of 8 Karen Pearson (all)

Closing the gap

Zovig Garboushian, 31, marketing services director

Dream jeans: Gloria Vanderbilt Cherise Jean ($40)

Why they work: Look for a narrow, mid-rise style with a slightly higher cut in the back of the waist to prevent gaps. These trouser-style jeans have just enough stretch to keep the denim snug on your body.

