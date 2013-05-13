Dr. Oz's Favorite Healthy Foods

Are the foods in your pantry and fridge healthy? America's favorite doctor, Mehmet Oz, MD, dishes on the foods you’d find in his family’s kitchen.
Advertisement
2 of 9
Almonds
“The best snack of all,” Dr. Oz says. “Because nuts are high in fiber and protein, they’ll satiate you so you’ll never be hungry. Because of my Turkish culture, I grew up eating almonds that have been soaked in water first. I still do that. It makes them taste completely different—very sweet.”
3 of 9
Broccoli
“Broccoli is simply the best medicine we have,” he says. “It gets toxins out of your liver like no other medicine or food on the planet.”
Advertisement
4 of 9
Eggs
Think beyond breakfast. "Eggs make a great, inexpensive, protein-rich meal," Dr. Oz says. Whip up dinner fast with a veggie omelet and a green salad. "I don't mind the yolks, either, unless you have a cholesterol concern," he says. "If that's the case, stick with egg whites."
Advertisement
5 of 9Corbis
Coffee and green tea
“Coffee is the number-one source of disease-fighting antioxidants in our society,” Dr. Oz says. “It’s OK to enjoy a couple of cups a day, but I prefer green tea because you get the same punch of antioxidants for much less caffeine.”
Advertisement
6 of 9
Low-fat Greek yogurt
“I get the low-fat Greek kind that contains no added sugar,” Dr. Oz says. Add fruit or a teaspoon of honey for sweetness. “The flavored fat-free containers may be low in calories, but they’re all sugar calories, like a candy bar,” Dr. Oz says.
Advertisement
7 of 9
Oatmeal
Steel-cut oatmeal is Dr. Oz’s morning meal every day. You can make a big batch and warm up individual portions all week. Add whatever fruit you have on hand, and sprinkle on a handful of nuts for lean protein.
Advertisement
8 of 9
Fresh fruit
“The sugar in fruit is naturally occurring, meaning it’s not man-made or artificially added, which makes it the healthiest sugar out there,” Dr. Oz says. And unlike processed fruit products, like juice or fruit chews, a hunk of apple or slice of orange contains filling fiber.
Advertisement
9 of 9
Dark chocolate
Look for dark chocolate that contains 70 percent cocoa. “It counts as a health food,” Dr. Oz says. The reason: This high-quality, slightly bitter chocolate contains flavonoids (natural chemicals with antioxidant properties) that improve blood vessel function. Enjoy an ounce or two a day. Pass on milk chocolate, though—“It’s actually not chocolate, just milk fat with a chocolate coating,” he says.