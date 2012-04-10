Basil: The New Spa Secret

See how you can use the powers of basil to your advantage with these great spa secrets.

Rozalynn S. Frazier
April 10, 2012
The beauty of basil

It moisturizes, fights frizz, and even stops bad moods. No wonder basil is the new “it” herb. See how you can use the powers of basil to your advantage with these great spa secrets.
Shower power

The Body Shop Kistna Hair & Body Wash ($14, thebodyshop.com) does triple duty in the morning. It hydrates hair and skin with organic chamomile extract, while leaving behind a refreshing basil-based scent.

Post-gym treat
A soak with Bath Junkie Bubbling Bath Crystals in All Thai’d Up ($25; bathjunkie.com) relaxes overworked muscles. The secret ingredients: a mixture of basil and lemongrass essential oils.
Hair rehab

Distribute a dollop of Jonathan Product Condition Leave-in Gloss Crème ($8 for mini size, amazon.com) through damp hair; the moisturizing basil oil will make dry, coarse strands silky.

Luxe lather
Elevate everyday sudsing in the shower (or at the sink) with Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Soap ($50 for a set of three, middle). The triple-milled bar leaves skin smelling like basil and fresh citrus.

Herbal flare
Bursting with the aroma of freshly picked basil, Diptyque Basilique Candle ($60; amazon.com) instantly transports you to a Mediterranean garden.

Go-to fragrance

Thanks to its so-subtle grassy scent, you can wear Marc Jacobs Basil ($70; amazon.com) anywhere, even to work.

Morning perk
Puffy eyes? No problem. The blend of mushrooms and basil in Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Plantidote Mega-Mushroom Eye Serum ($45; origins.com) helps de-puff tired eyes and reduce dark circles.

DIY: To get skin glowing, add 1 teaspoon dried basil to 1 cup boiling water, and let steep until cool. Pour into spray bottle, and mist on skin.

