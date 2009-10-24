The Best Get-Slim Tricks From You

3 of 8

Study your body

Most surprising, though it shouldn't have been, was education. A complicated insulin diagnosis led me to research my condition at the library and online, and I ended up being interested in how our bodies really function. I discovered effective exercise techniques, why I felt addicted to fast food, and the best diet for my body—good carbs like milk, yogurt, beans and apples. All this information made me see the bigger picture—how my body works, how best to feed it, to make it work correctly and maintain it.



— Emily Walters, 30, Houston, TX