Self-Defense Moves
Subscribe
Search
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscribe
Search
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Mind & Body
Self-Defense Moves
Health.com
May 06, 2013
1 of 3
Purse power
Swing your handbag at the attacker’s Adam’s apple, eyes, ears, or nose. If he’s able to grab it, though, let go; you don’t want him to use it to pull you closer, when the purse may be all he wants.
Advertisement
2 of 3
Heel stomp
Use your heel—where nine times your body weight is concentrated—to stomp on your attacker’s foot. If you’re not close enough to stomp, heel-kick your attacker’s knee.
3 of 3
Kagan McLeod
From behind
If you’re attacked from behind, throw your arm back and try to smash your watch face into the assailant’s nose. Rings on your fingers can do damage, too.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up