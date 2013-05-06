Self-Defense Moves

Health.com
May 06, 2013
1 of 3

Purse power

Swing your handbag at the attacker’s Adam’s apple, eyes, ears, or nose. If he’s able to grab it, though, let go; you don’t want him to use it to pull you closer, when the purse may be all he wants.
Advertisement
2 of 3

Heel stomp

Use your heel—where nine times your body weight is concentrated—to stomp on your attacker’s foot. If you’re not close enough to stomp, heel-kick your attacker’s knee.
3 of 3 Kagan McLeod

From behind

If you’re attacked from behind, throw your arm back and try to smash your watch face into the assailant’s nose. Rings on your fingers can do damage, too.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up