5 Snacks That Won't Ruin Your Supper

You know that familiar feeling all too well: It's only an hour until dinner, but you're starving. You can either hold out and risk overeating, or have a snack, even though it's tempting to inhale the entire bag of pretzels. But there's a plan B—make these healthy, guilt-free snacks, all for 200 calories or less.Sure, an apple makes a great snack, but this lemony dip, with its light texture and tangy flavor, will give any fruit a kick. The base of low-cal whipped topping keeps this appetizer in the diet-safe zone, while the vanilla extract gives it a sweet taste. Use any fruit, but it's especially delicious with strawberries and pineapple.