Sole Mates: Finding the Perfect Shoe

Whether your cardio plan involves walking, running, cross-training, or trail-running, our list will help you find the best new sneakers for your workout.
Easy strider
The Payless Champion AMP II (top, $39.99) is the ideal entry-level running shoe: lightweight, breathable, and sturdy. You’ve gotta love that price, too!
Ground control An outer wrap around the front of the Asics GEL-Fluent TR 2 (bottom, $85) keeps your foot steady during side-to-side moves, making it great for cross-training. Also handy: It’s infused with silicon gel in high-impact spots for maximum shock absorption.
Balancing act
The New Balance 1210 (top, $120) fuses running-shoe-style comfort with the stability you find in a cross-trainer. Just for Health readers: New Balance is giving 10 percent off all their shoes, plus free shipping.
Sleek steps Tired of nursing-style walking shoes? Skechers D’Lites-Rituals (bottom, $59) let you stride in style (check out the bling!)—and they provide enough cushioning for 24–7 comfort.
Tech support
The Nike LunarGlide+ (top, $100) is more than just a wonderfully cushioned running shoe—it’s your latest gadget. A special rear-foot wedge adjusts the shoe’s stability with each stride, depending on the angle at which your foot hits the pavement.
Home stretch Did you know your foot can temporarily swell to a half-size larger during a single run? No worries: The Reebok Trinity KFS IV (bottom, $130) running shoe stretches right with you, thanks to a series of expanding panels along the sides.
Trailblazer
Running off-road can be tricky, but the Avia Avi-Stoltz ($110) trail-running shoe gives great traction to help you navigate challenging terrain. Bonus points for the flexible, protective plate on the sole that keeps your feet superstable on uneven ground.
