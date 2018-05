8 of 8 iStockphoto

Your genes

Wondering what’s causing your heartburn? Take a look across the dinner table; your parents, not your plate, may be partly to blame.



In recent years, twin studies have suggested that 30% to 45% of your risk for GERD is dependent on genetic factors. (The rest is up to you: what you eat, whether you smoke, whether you exercise.)



Experts aren’t entirely sure what explains the hereditary nature of GERD. It could be due to inherited physical traits, such as abnormalities in stomach function or a hypersensitivity to stomach acids.