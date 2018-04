It's time for dessert. Do you dive face-first into a slice of chocolate sin or painstakingly abstain from anything sweet? Fortunately, you don't have to make that decision. These delicious, low-cal desserts are rich enough to satisfy your craving, but they're all under 300 calories per serving.Get the smooth taste of cheesecake with all of the decadence of brownies for only 140 calories per serving. Using low-fat cream cheese cuts down on calories without giving up any of the creamy taste. And the espresso granules are an easy way to add a burst flavor without unwanted calories.