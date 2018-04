Ultimate Health Kit: Backyard Vacation

Skip the glass and opt for the Pier 1 Firenze Pitcher and Glasses (pitcher, $20; glasses, $5 each). These festive pieces are made of unbreakable acrylic but look just like the real thing.This antioxidant-packed sangria is one pleasure you don’t have to feel guilty about. So sip away.You need: 1 cup chilled pomegranate juice, 1 bottle chilled Rioja or Beaujolais red wine, 1 cup orange juice, 1/2 cup frozen seedless red grapes, 1 thinly sliced orange, 1 thinly sliced lime, 1 cup chilled seltzer or club soda.Combine first 6 ingredients in a large pitcher. Let chill for 1 hour in refrigerator. Stir in seltzer, and pour sangria into ice-filled glasses. Makes 8 servings.