Ultimate Health Kit: Backyard Vacation

The perfect summer vacation requires the perfect summer sandal. The Payless Peyton Bea Thong Sandal ($10) is easy to slip on and off, stylish, and fabulously priced!
Advertisement
5 of 7
All play and no work
Put that laptop away, and hunker down to having fun. The Target Bocce Croquet Combo Game ($20) will keep kids or friends happy with two old-school summer lawn games.
Advertisement
6 of 7
Wish you were here
So you’re not sipping Chianti in Italy—you can still drop friends a line! Skip the text message, and use these Kate Spade "Hello Sunshine" Note Cards ($25 for 10. You’ll really feel removed from your routine.
Advertisement
7 of 7
Cheers!
Skip the glass and opt for the Pier 1 Firenze Pitcher and Glasses (pitcher, $20; glasses, $5 each). These festive pieces are made of unbreakable acrylic but look just like the real thing.
Sangria made healthy This antioxidant-packed sangria is one pleasure you don’t have to feel guilty about. So sip away.
You need: 1 cup chilled pomegranate juice, 1 bottle chilled Rioja or Beaujolais red wine, 1 cup orange juice, 1/2 cup frozen seedless red grapes, 1 thinly sliced orange, 1 thinly sliced lime, 1 cup chilled seltzer or club soda.
Combine first 6 ingredients in a large pitcher. Let chill for 1 hour in refrigerator. Stir in seltzer, and pour sangria into ice-filled glasses. Makes 8 servings.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.