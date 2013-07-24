The Ultimate Underwear Picks for Gym-Goers

July 24, 2013
Don’t suffer—try one of these moisture-fighting products instead.

 

By Leslie Goldman

For playing hard: The Athleta Seamless Tattoo Brief ($16) features a full-coverage rear.

 

For working out: The Lucy Speedy Racer Short ($38) has an odor-fighting liner/crotch.

 

For special moments: OnGossamer’s Luxury Liner Thong ($19) has a black wicking crotch.

 

For every day: Jockey’s Ultimates Bamboo Cool and Natural Panties ($9.50) have absorbent bamboo fiber.

 

