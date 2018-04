17 Delicious Vegan Recipes

Thinking about going vegan? A vegan diet—one that eliminates animal products of any kind—requires a little creativity in the kitchen. But done correctly, there may be some real health benefits: Non-vegan ingredients like dairy products and meat can be high in saturated fat and cholesterol, and eating a high volume of veggies is associated with a reduced risk for cardiovascular disease, several common cancers, and other chronic diseases. But even if you're not ready give up your Brie or beef, swapping in vegan meals a few times a week can be beneficial for your health. Here, our favorite vegan recipes that are just as tasty as they are healthy. From a vegan BLT (yes, such a thing exists!) to a Vietnamese-inspired rice noodle salad to a flavor-packed nut-crusted tofu dish, even meat lovers will approve of these vegan recipes.

