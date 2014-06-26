4 Healthy Meals for Under $10

Here's a list of dishes that were all (well, almost) under $10 to make. Each makes at least four servings.
Try the recipe ideas, or just buy the necessary ingredients and get creative with the spices that are kicking around in your cabinet.
Baked rigatoni
Basic ingredients: Rigatoni or penne pasta (16-ounce box from Barilla): $1.59 Lean ground beef (1 pound): $3.99 28-ounce can plum tomatoes: $2.49 Onion: 99 cents Garlic (for the entire head): 75 cents Total: $9.81
Cook beef in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until browned; stir to crumble. Drain well. Combine beef, cooked rigatoni, tomatoes, and onion and garlic to taste. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until thoroughly heated. If you have some around the house, you can add mozzarella or parmesan cheese on top.
Black bean chili
Basic ingredients: Onion: 99 cents Garlic (for the entire head): 75 cents Bell pepper: $1.64 15.5-ounce can low-sodium black beans: $1.09 14.5-ounce can chicken broth: $1.09 14.5-ounce can stewed tomatoes: $1.49 Ground turkey (1/2 pound): $2.40 Total: $9.45
Heat a large saucepan over medium heat. Add first 3 ingredients and turkey; cook for 6 minutes or until turkey is done, stirring frequently to crumble. Rinse and drain the canned beans. Stir in beans, tomatoes, and half of the can of chicken broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes.
You don't really need a recipe for this one. Just rinse the beans and heat them in a pan with a few shakes of ground chipotle pepper. Heat the taco shells in the oven, then fill with the beans, salsa, lettuce, and cheese.