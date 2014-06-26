4 Healthy Meals for Under $10

Here's a list of dishes that were all (well, almost) under $10 to make. Each makes at least four servings.

Cheap, healthy meals

Try the recipe ideas, or just buy the necessary ingredients and get creative with the spices that are kicking around in your cabinet.
Baked rigatoni

Basic ingredients:
Rigatoni or penne pasta (16-ounce box from Barilla): $1.59
Lean ground beef (1 pound): $3.99
28-ounce can plum tomatoes: $2.49
Onion: 99 cents
Garlic (for the entire head): 75 cents
Total: $9.81

Cook beef in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until browned; stir to crumble. Drain well. Combine beef, cooked rigatoni, tomatoes, and onion and garlic to taste. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until thoroughly heated. If you have some around the house, you can add mozzarella or parmesan cheese on top.
Black bean chili

Basic ingredients:
Onion: 99 cents
Garlic (for the entire head): 75 cents
Bell pepper: $1.64
15.5-ounce can low-sodium black beans: $1.09
14.5-ounce can chicken broth: $1.09
14.5-ounce can stewed tomatoes: $1.49
Ground turkey (1/2 pound): $2.40
Total: $9.45

Heat a large saucepan over medium heat. Add first 3 ingredients and turkey; cook for 6 minutes or until turkey is done, stirring frequently to crumble. Rinse and drain the canned beans. Stir in beans, tomatoes, and half of the can of chicken broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes.
Potato and broccoli casserole

Basic ingredients:
Red potatoes (1 pound): $1.29
Frozen broccoli (Birds Eye, 10 ounces): $1.59
Low-fat milk ($2.99 for 1/2 gallon): $2.39
Shredded low-fat cheddar (Richfood, 8 ounces): $2.79
15-ounce can bread crumbs: $2.19
Total: $10.25

Preheat oven to 375°.

Place potatoes in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 20 minutes or until tender. Drain potatoes in a colander over a bowl, reserving 1 cup cooking liquid. Return potatoes and liquid to pan; mash with a potato masher until slightly chunky.

Steam 1 cup of broccoli, according to packaging instructions. Add broccoli and milk to pan; stir well. Spoon potato mixture into an 11x7 baking dish coated with cooking spray; bake at 375° for 35 minutes. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese and bread crumbs; bake an additional 5 minutes or until cheese melts.
Vegetarian tacos

Basic ingredients:
15.5-ounce can low-sodium kidney beans: $1.09
Taco shells: $1.29
Salsa (12 ounces): $2.59
Romaine lettuce (1 head): $1.99
Shredded Mexican blend cheese: $2.79
Total: $9.75

You don't really need a recipe for this one. Just rinse the beans and heat them in a pan with a few shakes of ground chipotle pepper. Heat the taco shells in the oven, then fill with the beans, salsa, lettuce, and cheese.

For more tricks, try these three ways to trim the fat from your grocery bill.

