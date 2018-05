7 of 7 iStockphoto

Got allergies?

Once you've got your mattress home, it's important to take care of it—especially if you have indoor allergies. In spite of the fuss over feather pillows, dust and dust mites are far bigger allergy offenders. If you're a sufferer, the best trick: Seal your pillow, mattress, and box spring in allergen-protective covers. For severe allergies or asthma, experts suggest washing bed linens weekly in 130° water. Some new products are sporting materials like copper, silver, and bamboo to fight bacteria and mold, but frequent washing may be just as effective.