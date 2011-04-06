Make Over My Bottom Half

Health.com
April 06, 2011
1 of 4 Istockphoto

Style secrets

Cadden Jones had trouble finding styles that fit her from the waist down, so we introduced her to these flattering looks.
Advertisement
2 of 4 Karen Pearson

Cocktail party

A subtle allover pattern works in your favor, distracting the eye from trouble spots. Opt for a dress made with a stretch-cotton blend for behind-the-scenes support. Theory dress ($315; Nordstrom stores), Rafe clutch ($525), Chinese Laundry heels ($69)
3 of 4 Karen Pearson

Work

The straight line of this shift dress is both slimming and elongating. Cinch the look with a bright belt for a more flattering silhouette. Theory dress ($295; Bloomingdale’s stores), Sacco belt ($54; 212-243-2070), Newport News heels ($34), Dooney & Bourke bag ($295)
Advertisement
4 of 4 Karen Pearson

Dinner out

Head-to-toe black is chic—and it instantly shrinks you. An unexpected pop of print draws the eye up and away from your problem area. Banana Repub­lic blazer and trousers ($275 and $98), Spiegel tank and pumps ($29 and $49)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up