Quick, Kid-Friendly Breakfasts

Mornings with kids can be—in a word—crazy. Between hauling them out of bed, getting them dressed, and making sure they have all their school supplies, you're lucky if you have time for a bowl of cereal. But these quick and easy breakfast recipes will put something hot and hearty in their stomachs. And who knows? Maybe even the smell of something coming off the stove have them bright-eyed and bushy-tailed at 7 a.m.
Easy French toast casserole
Bake this casserole and send sweet smells throughout the house. Brown sugar and vanilla extract provide a sweet taste, while using low-fat milk and egg substitute cuts down on fat and cholesterol. French bread with a soft crust works best because it is easier to cut, but you can substitute whatever you have in the fridge.
Cholesterol-lowering oats and omega-3 fatty acids from walnuts make this tasty granola a powerhouse for heart health. Use it to top yogurt for a simple breakfast, or pack its own as a low-fat, fiber-rich snack. Warning: It takes about an hour and a half to bake. Make sure to make it the night before and serve it throughout the week.
This recipe will put boxed pancakes to shame! Substituting applesauce for the buttermilk, shortening, or oil found in traditional pancake recipes adds fiber and cuts fat. The additional fiber, plus protein and good fats in walnuts, will help keep you full longer. Plus golden raisins add a surprising touch of sweetness.
In 15 minutes, you can have these kid-friendly burritos on the table. The eggs and low-fat cheese taste like your kids' drive-thru favorites, but the tomatoes sneak in some potassium, which helps lower the risk of high blood pressure. Substitute whole-wheat tortillas for a boost of fiber.