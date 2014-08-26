Quick, Kid-Friendly Breakfasts

1 of 5

Off to the races

Mornings with kids can be—in a word—crazy. Between hauling them out of bed, getting them dressed, and making sure they have all their school supplies, you're lucky if you have time for a bowl of cereal. But these quick and easy breakfast recipes will put something hot and hearty in their stomachs. And who knows? Maybe even the smell of something coming off the stove have them bright-eyed and bushy-tailed at 7 a.m.



