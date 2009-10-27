Found: The $4 Healthy Meal

Dinner on a budget doesn't have to mean drive-through. The average American household spent $2,434 on food away from home in 2004, according to the National Restaurant Association. As you're trying to save money and cut back, we're right there with you, bringing you five mouthwatering recipes that ring up at less that $4 per serving!This lemony pasta dish will feed a family of four for less than $14. Not only are peas and shrimp economical, but they're also packed with nutrients. A serving of shrimp has about 50% of your protein needs for the day, and peas are rich in vitamin C and fiber.