A Core Workout for Flat Abs in 4 Simple Moves

Standing oblique crunch

A. Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, with your weight on your right leg and a 3- to 5-pound dumbbell in your left hand. Stretch your left hand up and overhead to the right so you feel a stretch in your left side waist (aka your oblique).



B. Crunch your torso to the left, bringing your left knee up and left elbow down toward each other as if trying to crack a nut between your ribs. Return to previous position. Do 12–15 reps, then switch sides and repeat.



Trainer tip: For maximum core challenge, tap the ball of your foot on the floor after each rep instead of putting your whole foot down.