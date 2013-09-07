Healthy Cinco de Mayo Recipes

You don't have to be Mexican to celebrate all of the delicious festivities that go along with Cinco de Mayo. Although Mexican food can be a diet disaster—think queso dip, salted tortilla chips, and frozen margaritas—these simple recipes are healthy, flavor-packed, and guilt-free.
Ranch guacamole This recipe substitutes a cup of peas for one of the avocados, giving you all the rich creaminess and monounsaturated fat with fewer calories. We promise you won't notice because the peas provide body and texture—plus bone-healthy vitamin K. Serve with whole-grain tortilla chips for a yummy appetizer.
Start your Cinco de Mayo meal with this steaming, savory dish. Black beans are antioxidant-rich and full of fiber, so they'll fill you up before you eat too much. Plus, using low-sodium broth will help you avoid that too-full, bloated feeling.
Cilantro brings plenty of flavor to low-cal mahimahi in these festive fish tacos. Add a few chunks of avocado to get a creamy texture and heart-healthy fats. And the cabbage isn't just filler—it offers plenty of vitamin C. Be sure to squirt some lime juice on top for the ultimate tangy topping.
You'll never believe these cheesy Mexican favorites are healthy! Garlic, cumin, and cilantro add that zesty flavor, making the sprinkle of Monterey Jack cheese go a long way. Plus, you'll get a serving of vegetables with lycopene-rich tomatoes and corn in the salsa.
No Mexican-themed party would be complete without a refreshing margarita. Unfortunately, some frozen varieties can contain up to 400 sugar-laden calories. Instead, try this delicious low-cal version, which has less than 200 calories. And it's made with antioxidant-rich pomegranate juice!