Wine Insider

October 27, 2009
Amazing summer sips

These easy-on-the-wallet picks are just great with grilled food.
Crios Torrontes

Argentina 2008, ($14)

For fish and veggies, you can’t do better than this gold-medal winner at the recent Wines of Argentina awards. It has incredible floral and tropical notes and succulent, pure-peach flavors.
Jean-Luc Colombo Cape Bleue Ros??

France 2008, ($13)

For chicken, try this crackling-dry, deliciously lively rosé from Provence. Its blend of the local grapes Syrah, Mourvèdre, and Counoise give it a bewitching mix of sweet-strawberry and savory-pepper flavors.
Ravenswood Vintners Blend Cabernet Sauvignon

California 2005, ($11)

A red is in order for steak and burgers, but for summer I like one that can handle a light chill—and this is the perfect pick. Its classically Cab blackberry and cedar flavors are much tastier than you’d expect for the price.

