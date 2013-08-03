Help! My Teen Wants to Be a Vegetarian

Health.com
August 03, 2013
Hey, at least it's not a piercing

The teen years are known for their mini-rebellions. For your kid, this could mean testing out black nail polish, breaking curfew, or taking up a few new causes. If one day they decide to say sayonara to steak, don't worry. A carefully planned vegetarian diet can be healthy (as long as it's not a 24-hour carb fest). Just make sure they get plenty of these five nutrients.
Protein

Most people think of meat when they think of protein. However, it comes in a variety of forms.

What it does:
• Helps immune system to function by producing antibodies
• Maintains healthy hair, skin, and nails
• Aids in the production of enzymes

How much to eat: Males and females aged 9-13 years: 34 grams; Males aged 14-18 years: 52 grams; Females aged 14+ years: 46 grams.

How to get it: Soybeans, tofu, tempeh, and milk

Recipes:
Thai Tofu and Spicy Asian Noodles
Spicy Asparagus-Tempeh Stir-Fry
Ravioli and Edamame in Parmesan Sauce
Vitamin B12

Since vitamin B12 is mainly found in animal products, vegetarians are more prone to deficiencies.

What it does:
• Forms red blood cells
• Develops nerve cells
• Prevents anemia

RDA: Males and females 9-13 years: 1.8 micrograms; Males and females 14+: 2.4 micrograms

How to get it: Yogurt, milk, eggs, cheese, and certain fortified cereals (like )

Recipes:
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Asparagus-and-Mushroom Frittata
Scrambled Egg Burritos
Iron

Get maximum benefits of iron-rich fare by eating them with foods that are high in vitamin C, which helps the body absorb iron.

What it does:
• Helps the body produce energy
• Keeps immune system healthy
Supplies oxygen to our tissues

RDA: Males and females 9–13: 8 mg; Males 14-18 years: 11 mg; Females 14-18 years: 15 mg

How to get it: Lentils, spinach, and garbanzo beans

Recipes:
Gingery Lentil Soup
Chickpeas With Spinach
Italian Garbanzo Salad
Zinc

Vegetarians may require more of the RDA for zinc than meat-eating counterparts—as much as 50% more. But certain food preparation techniques, like soaking beans and seeds before eating, may help increase the availability of zinc.

What it does:
• Balances blood sugar
• Plays a role in cell division
• Forms proteins

RDA: Males and females 9–13: 8 milligrams; Males 14–18 years: 11 milligrams; Females 14–18 years: 9 milligrams

How to get it: Cashews, yogurt, almonds, peas

Recipes:
Creamy Tortellini With Peas
Almond Ciabatta French Toast
Broccoli Salad With Sesame Dressing and Cashews
Calcium

It's not hard for vegetarians to get their needed calcium, but vegans should look into taking a supplement or eating plenty of leafy greens.

What it does:
• Maintains healthy bones and teeth
• Prevents osteoporosis

RDA: Male and females 9-18 years: 1300 mg

How to get it: Yogurt, milk, cheese, spinach, collard greens

Recipes:
Mozzarella and Nectarine Skewers With Pesto
Whole Wheat Pasta Shells With Spicy Tomato Pesto and Winter Greens
Mediterranean Breakfast Couscous

