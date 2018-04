Get the rich taste of a Caesar salad with only 6 grams of fat! Instead of mayo, the recipe uses folate-rich white beans (plus lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce) as a base for a tangy dressing. And anchovy-haters, take note: This salad is made without the salty fish. Tomatoes, red onion, and romaine lettuce add plenty of fiber and vitamin C, and taste oh-so-refreshing!

Ingredients

6 cups torn romaine lettuce

1 (15- to 16-ounce) can Great Northern or navy beans, rinsed, drained, and divided

1 cup diced plum tomato

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion, separated into rings

1 garlic clove, peeled

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 cup low-fat garlic-flavored croutons

Preparation

1. Combine lettuce, 1 cup beans, tomato, and onion in a large bowl.

2. Drop garlic through food chute of a mini-food processor with motor running; process until minced. Add remaining beans, oil, Worcestershire sauce, juice, salt, and pepper; process until well-blended.

3. Pour dressing over salad, tossing gently to coat. Divide among 4 plates; top each serving with 1 tablespoon cheese and 1/4 cup croutons.

