8 Fruity Treats Under 80 Calories

October 27, 2009
Sweet snacking

Craving something sweet but trying to fit into that bikini? No worries. We've got 8 tasty, guilt-free snack ideas that will help you shape-up this season.
69 Calories

1 Hand-Decorated Lime Slice Cookie, Dancing Deer Fruit Salad Collection (top left)

78 Calories

Goat Cheese and Jam Bite (1/2 ounce goat cheese and 1/2 tablespoon Stonewall Kitchen Apricot Jam on 1 Simple White Cracker from Stonewall Kitchen) (bottom right)
63 Calories

Chocolate-Drizzled Peach Slices (2 peach slices and 1 tablespoon Hershey’s Special Dark Syrup) (far left)

74 Calories

Pineapple Limeade (4 ounces pineapple juice, 4 ounces diet lemon-lime-flavored drink, 1 ounce lime juice, ice to fill glass, and lime slices for garnish) (right)
46 Calories

1 Kiwifruit (top left)

71 Calories

Mixed Berry Bowl (1/4 cup blueberries, 1/4 cup blackberries, 1/4 cup raspberries, and 5 strawberries) (bottom right)
40 Calories

1 Breyers Pure Fruit Berry Swirls (far left)

50 Calories

1/4 cup Haagen-Dazs Cranberry Blueberry Sorbet (right)

