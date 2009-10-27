How to Get a Beautiful Butt

5 of 5 Chris Shipman (all)

Single-leg dead lift

A. (far left) Stand with your feet together, holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in your right hand. Bend your left knee slightly to raise your foot ankle-high.



B. (bottom right) Keeping your back flat, hinge forward from your hips and lower the dumbbell toward floor, going as low as you can go without rounding your back. Your right leg will sweep slightly behind you. Return to the starting position, and keep your right foot raised. Do 10–15 reps, then switch sides, and repeat. Do 3 sets.



Trainer tip: Remember to squeeze your butt as you lower and lift your chest.