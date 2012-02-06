No-Blow-Dry Haircuts

2 of 5

Renee Zellweger's easygoing crop

Right for you? This cut suits all but the curliest hair types. (Your version may look different if you have a lot of wave.)



Ask for a cropped cut that’s “between a pixie and a layered bob, with the bangs being the longest section,” Jukes says. Explain that you want the cut to look piecey with wispy ends, not structured. Bring a photo to make sure you’re on the same page with your stylist.



How to Style Naturally: Side-part damp hair, and air-dry. Define layers by tousling your hair as you mist on a spray wax, like Sally Hershberger Genius Spray Wax (to the left, $12.50; Walgreens stores)