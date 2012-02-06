No-Blow-Dry Haircuts

Looking for a low-maintenance new ‘do? Steal these celebs’ wash-and-go styles.
On sticky summer mornings, few things are less appealing than blow-drying your hair in a sweltering bathroom. What choice do you have? Well, you’d be surprised. “Pulling off a wash-and-wear style is simple, as long as your hair is in good health and the cut suits your natural texture,” says Marguerite Jukes, a stylist at the Bumble and bumble Downtown Salon in New York City. We looked to the stars for inspiration and discovered chic cuts that are literally no sweat to style.
Renee Zellweger's easygoing crop
Right for you? This cut suits all but the curliest hair types. (Your version may look different if you have a lot of wave.)
Ask for a cropped cut that’s “between a pixie and a layered bob, with the bangs being the longest section,” Jukes says. Explain that you want the cut to look piecey with wispy ends, not structured. Bring a photo to make sure you’re on the same page with your stylist.
How to Style Naturally: Side-part damp hair, and air-dry. Define layers by tousling your hair as you mist on a spray wax, like Sally Hershberger Genius Spray Wax (to the left, $12.50; Walgreens stores)
Victoria Beckham's uncomplicated pixie
Right for you? Victoria’s ultra-feminine 1960’s-inspired pixie is ideal for those who have fine, pin-straight hair.
Ask For a pixie with slightly longer pieces at the nape and ears. Your challenge may be deciding on an appropriate bang length. Generally speaking, the smaller your forehead and more delicate your features, the shorter you can go.
How to Style Naturally: Warm a dab of pomade, like Garnier Fructis Brilliantine Shine Wax (to the left, $3.99; drugstores), between palms, then rub hands up and under the back and sides of your hair to add volume and texture.
Alicia Keys' unencumbered curls
Right for you? This works if you’ve got waves or curls—whether spirals or textured ringlets.
Ask For a cut with long layers that won’t stack into a puffy pyramid. Ask your stylist to avoid hard, blunt lines; you may want to suggest she use a razor to cut the layers so they look “soft and seamless,” Jukes explains.
How to Style Naturally: Blot moisture from hair and detangle it with a wide-tooth comb. Apply a dollop of styling cream from roots to ends, while scrunching strands in your palms. Try Living Proof Curl Defining No Frizz Styling Cream (to the left, $24; Sephora.com).
Francesco Mosto (all)
Kate Walsh's classic, carefree bob
Right for you? If your hair is fine and straight, like Kate’s, or thicker with waves, this cut is great for you.
Ask For a chin-length bob with lightly textured ends. “You don’t want bangs or any sort of framing around the face—such things require heat-styling and take away from this cut’s clean, classic feel,” Jukes says.
How to Style Naturally: Rake a small dab of a grooming product, such as Pantene Pro-V Nature Fusion Smoothing Crème (shown, $5.99; drugstores), through damp hair. Carve out a side-part, sweeping the front section to the side. Once hair is dry, dab a smidge more cream on ends to piece them out.
