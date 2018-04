Spa Secrets: Sleep Great Naturally

(far left) Linger in a bath laced with Weleda Lavender Relaxing Bath Milk ($20; USA.Weleda.com ). The anxiety-reducing lavender oil in this all-natural soak will help you block out the day’s worries.(top right) Take that pre-bed shower with C.O. Bigelow Body Cleanser in Lavender ($12; BathAndBodyWorks.com ) to get into sleep mode before sliding between the sheets.(bottom right) Any flickering candle is relaxing, but the Crabtree and Evelyn Relaxing Aromatic Candle ($29.50; Crabtree-Evelyn.com ) ups the ante by giving off the calming scents of vanilla and lavender.