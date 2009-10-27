Spa Secrets: Sleep Great Naturally

Get a good night’s rest with these incredibly soothing lavender finds.
Got milk?
(far left) Linger in a bath laced with Weleda Lavender Relaxing Bath Milk ($20; USA.Weleda.com). The anxiety-reducing lavender oil in this all-natural soak will help you block out the day’s worries.
Calming cleanser (top right) Take that pre-bed shower with C.O. Bigelow Body Cleanser in Lavender ($12; BathAndBodyWorks.com) to get into sleep mode before sliding between the sheets.
Night light (bottom right) Any flickering candle is relaxing, but the Crabtree and Evelyn Relaxing Aromatic Candle ($29.50; Crabtree-Evelyn.com) ups the ante by giving off the calming scents of vanilla and lavender.
Stress diffuser
(top middle) The bamboo sticks in The Hillhouse Naturals Lavender Reed Diffuser ($43; HillHouseNaturals.com) fill your bedroom with a subtle sleep-inducing elixir of lavender essence.
Raising the bar (bottom left) Wash your hands at night with K. Hall Designs Shea Soap in Essential Lavender ($12; KHallDesigns.com), and there’s no need for a follow-up lotion. The olive oil–and–shea butter combo leave hands feeling super moisturized.
Soothing spray (bottom right) Spritz Bath and Body Works Pillow Mist in Lavender Chamomile ($10; BathAndBodyWorks.com) on your pillow and inhale the tranquil scent.
Dream patch
(bottom left) Want to kick insomnia? Naturopatch of Vermont Body Patch All Natural Sleep Aid in Lavender ($16; BigelowChemists.com) —an adhesive patch you wear on your chest or a pulse point—helps you nod off with a blend of lavender, chamomile, and jasmine.
Serene salts (bottom middle) A handful of L’Occitane Lavender Bath Salts ($24; USA.LOccitane.com) turns a tub of warm water into a muscle-soothing and stress-zapping soak.
Head rest (bottom right) Massage your temples with a drop of cedar-bark-and-lavender-infused Molton Brown Sleep Cedrus Temple Soother ($27; MoltonBrown.com) for the ultimate relaxing ritual.
