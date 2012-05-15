Lip Makeovers For Under $10

Revlon Beyond Natural Protective Liptint SPF 15 in Pink ($7.99) This go-with-anything shade enhances your natural lip color—providing a rosy, healthy-looking finish and protecting against sunburn.

Hawaiian Tropic island berry Aloha Kiss Lip Gloss SPF 20 (shown to left) ($5.35) Here’s a sunscreen you’ll be eager to apply. It offers broad-spectrum protection, a hint of juicy color, and a nontacky texture (meaning it’s truly beach-proof).

Neutrogena Moisture Shine Lipstick SPF 20 in Cherry Twist ($8.99) This high-impact hue is ripe with hydrating palm butter and an SPF of 20 to shield delicate lips from damaging UV rays.



