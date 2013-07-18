Eat This and Burn More Fat

2 of 9

Healthy fro-yo

Here’s a healthier version of the classic Italian Café Affogato. Low-fat frozen yogurt gives you conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), a type of unsaturated fat in meat and dairy products that helps you lose abdominal fat. Pour on some coffee; it’s got a tummy-flattening compound called mannooligosaccharides. And top it with grated dark chocolate for a treat that’s good for your heart (and soul). (top left)



Top your cereal with cherries



The tart cherries have anthocyanins (an antioxidant in red, blue, and purple fruits and veggies) to help you lose belly flab, and the puffed-wheat cereal contains ab-fat-reducing resistant starch. Sprinkle on ground flaxseed, too, for some tummy-whittling omega-3 fatty acids. (bottom right)