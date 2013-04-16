A Simple Belly-Blasting Workout

Trim your waist and flatten your belly with this simple and effective ab exercise for beginners.
More
Health.com
April 16, 2013
1 of 5
Easy does it
New to belly-blasting? Start with this simplified workout, then advance to the main moves once these seem easy.
Advertisement
2 of 5
Toe dip
Lie on your back with knees bent to 90-degree angles. Flatten your lower back against a mat and straighten your arms by your sides, lengthening your fingertips. Press the backs of your shoulders against the mat, and slide them down away from your ears. Inhale as you lower your toes toward the ground, then exhale as you return to starting position. Do 5–8 reps.
3 of 5
Front plank
Get on your knees and forearms with elbows directly under your shoulders and fingers interlaced. Stretch your legs long, and raise up on your toes into plank position; hold for 15 seconds.
Advertisement
4 of 5
Windshield wiper
Lie on your back with knees bent to 90-degree angles. Straighten your arms by your sides, and lengthen your fingertips. Press the backs of your shoulders against a mat, and slide them down away from your ears. Focusing on the deep waist muscles, inhale and slowly move your knees to the right, then exhale and return to starting position. Repeat on the left; that’s 1 rep. Do 5–8 reps.
Kneel in front of a stability ball, draping your abs and hips over the ball. Place your hands on the ground in front of you and walk them out until the ball rolls beneath your thighs (as shown above). Once your body is straight (with a slight arch in your back) and you’re stable, hold for 30 seconds. Focus on lifting belly button and squeezing thighs.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.