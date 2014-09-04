Blast Belly Fat Fast

1 of 5

Blast-off!

Looking for the simplest way to a flat belly? With this creative 20-minute fat-blasting workout taken from fitness expert Karon Karter’s new book, The Ultimate Body Shaping Bible, you’ll begin to see a toned tummy in just three weeks and drop up to two inches from your belly in just four weeks. These four crunch-free moves are the best way to hit all your ab muscles, sculpting your belly into its best shape ever. Do them four times a week, with a day of rest in between.