Brilliant Brunch Ideas

Treat your friends—and yourself—to an a.m. full of tasty and healthy treats. We modified recipes from Chef Gale Gand, author of, so that you can enjoy a guilt-free breakfast.Juicy nectarines make a sweet complement to the rich mozzarella cheese and savory pesto. The combination of textures and tastes makes a great starter to put out as guests arrive. The calcium and protein in the cheese will fill them up without ruining their appetites for the delicious courses to come. And using fruit on the skewers, instead of bread, saves calories.