You can have your greens and eat them too thanks to this green veggie-heavy shell dish. Toss your whole grain pasta with English peas, crisp Bibb lettuce leaves, parsely, chives, thyme, and shallots for a fresh, springtime take on an Italian favorite. Manchego cheese adds a little bite to this crisp pasta. Bonus: a serving packs 14 grams of protein to keep you feeling satisfied.

