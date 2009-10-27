A Lighter Cocktail

1 of 4

Shochu

Mixed drinks made with shochu—a Japanese distilled liquor derived from rice, wheat, barley, or sweet potatoes—are perfect for calorie-watchers. Low in alcohol (22 to 25% by volume) and sugar, a typical shot of shochu has only 26 calories, compared with 59 for sake and 97 for vodka.



You can find shochu at liquor stores, and many sushi bars stock it. Here, a few brands we like and how to mix them.