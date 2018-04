Satisfying Slow Cooker Recipes

There's nothing better than coming home to the smell of something delicious cooking on the counter. You can let these recipes simmer all day—and with just a bit of prep work, you'll have a hot and healthy dinner for a crowd (or leftovers for a week).While most beef soups are laden with fat and sodium, this recipe serves up a bowlful of lean protein and savory herbs. Garlic provides a dose of manganese, which keeps your bones strong, while the onions boost heart-healthy vitamin B6. Serve with Cornbread Crumbs , hot out of the oven.