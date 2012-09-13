Green Guide to Cleaning: Laundry

Health.com
September 13, 2012
Ecover Stain Remover

Get rid of blood, mud, and grub with a simple swipe of this plant-based stain-removing stick from Ecover ($4.19).
Seventh Generation Baby Laundry Detergent

It’s tough enough to tackle your baby’s biggest stains, but it’s free from dyes and fragrances, so it’s ultra-gentle on your child’s skin. We like to use it on the rest of the family’s laundry loads, too. ($6.99; www.blueheronorganics.com)
Mrs. Meyer's clean day dryer sheets

No need to swear off dryer sheets (which can irritate lungs and skin): These use a healthy vegetable-derived softening agent. Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Dryer Sheets (available in five scents, $7.99)
Caldrea Linen Spray

Fabric mists often contain toxic chemicals. Not this one: It’s made with ginger and pomelo (a citrus fruit) essential oils. Caldrea Linen Spray in Ginger Pomelo ($12)
Lavender sachets

Skip chemical-laden sprays, and use these naturally fragrant organic sachets. Inleaf Design Geranium Lavender-Filled Sachets ($20 for two)

