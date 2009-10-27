Make Play Areas Greener and Safer
Subscribe
Search
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscribe
Search
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Family
Make Play Areas Greener and Safer
Ann Bertelsen and Peter O. Whiteley
October 27, 2009
1 of 7
Thomas J. Story
Laundry meets playroom
From
Sunset
From the playroom to the bedroom (and even the backyard), there are easy ways to make your home kid-friendly and environmentally safe.
This joint laundry/playroom is a great combined space for parents and kids. Bright blues and greens enliven the room. The pale green nontoxic laminate veneer is by
Abet Laminati
.
Advertisement
2 of 7
Thomas J. Story
It's all in the details
Cabinets conceal a water- and energy-frugal
front-loading washer and dryer from GE
. The floor is engineered bamboo. Cobalt blue recycled-glass knobs match the lava-stone tile counter.
3 of 7
Thomas J. Story
Children's bedroom
For recyclable wall decor in the older child’s room, we used Wallcandy Arts “Dottlicious” stickers of various sizes from
giggle.com
.
Advertisement
4 of 7
Thomas J. Story
A healthy touch
Add personality with personalized wainscot. The blue and green stripes are painted with low-VOC (volatile organic compound) paint.
Advertisement
5 of 7
Thomas J. Story
Green thumb (and more)
A small outdoor space means every inch must count, so we made sure there was a variety of activity zones, including raised planting beds, a sandbox, and a compact flagstone patio.
Circular stepping "stones" and a semicircular mini deck made of
rot-resistant Trex
, a composite wood, punch up the design of a small outdoor space.
Advertisement
6 of 7
Thomas J. Story
Reused rubber
The play yard walking surface is a mulch made of shredded brown-toned recycled tires by
Grubble Products
.
Advertisement
7 of 7
Thomas J. Story
Backyard features
Tumbled dark and light blue recycled glass from Building Resources makes a colorful mulch.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up