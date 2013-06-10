I Was Too Busy for Heart Disease Until It Almost Killed Me

Advertisement
Vicky seemed like an ultra-healthy, tennis playing 50-year-old. But then the extreme fatigue hit. The diagnosis? A near total blockage in a heart artery known as the "widow maker." She had an artery-clearing angioplasty, which brought a healthy flush back into her face (it had a grayish tint due to lack of blood flow.) Find out more about her symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and life after she came dangerously close to a major heart attack.