I Was Too Busy for Heart Disease Until It Almost Killed Me

When I arrived at my doctor’s office, the nurse marched me right downstairs to the stress test lab. I was hooked up to the wires and put on the treadmill. For someone who considers herself to be fairly athletic, the stress test was agony. They asked me to keep going, if I could, but I just couldn't do it. Something was wrong. We were all a little alarmed, I think.I went to another building for a kind of heart CT scan. There was no feedback at all from the technician, but the doctor explained that he would give me a call as soon as he had the results. I went back to my office and worked, which helped get my mind off it. The doctor called me at about 5 o’clock. He told me that he wanted me in the hospital as soon as possible. He said I needed to take blood thinners to prepare myself for the catheterization lab the next morning. At that point I got a little panicked.