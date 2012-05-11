Walking Workout Gear

Health.com
May 11, 2012
Trendy treads

From Health magazine 

Asics GEL-Motion ($100): Light, durable, shock-absorbing, memory foam–lined heel for perfect fit.

 

Keep up the pace

Gaiam Walking Fit Kit ($24.98): Pedometer tracks steps, calories, distance. Bonus: A 35-minute guided workout CD.

 

Don't sweat it

Brooks Viva Jacket ($74): Stylish details make it ultracute—and it wicks moisture like a champ.

 

Short stuff

Moving Comfort Lunge Skort ($40): Breathable mesh, side splits, wide waistband.

 

Hard-core hydration

Laken Circles 1-Liter Water Bottle ($25; ): Bisphenol A (BPA)–free aluminum; wide mouth for easy sipping.

 

