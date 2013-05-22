Fresh Ways to Use Mint

Susan Hall
May 22, 2013
Multi-purpose mint

This wonder herb can help ease a tummy ache, fight flakes … even keep you slim.
Foot scrub

Relieve tired tootsies with this treatment from Renee Loux, author of Easy Green Living. Combine 1 cup sea salt, 1/3 cup olive oil, and 6 drops peppermint essential oil. Scrub feet, then rinse. The salt exfoliates, and mint’s menthol soothes sore muscles.
Flake fighter

This rinse from Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin, Texas, banishes dandruff: Put a sprig each of mint (which stimulates circulation in the scalp to prevent flakes) and rosemary in 8 ounces of cider vinegar (it dries up dandruff); let sit a week. Use after shampooing.
Tummy tamer

Cure stomachaches with a cup of mint tea (add a tablespoon of fresh mint leaves to hot water). Mint relaxes digestive-tract muscles and relieves cramps, says Walt Coyle, MD, gastroenterology director at Scripps Medical Center in La Jolla, California.
Body toner

Trying to shed winter pounds? Sniff mint. In a study at Wheel­ing Jesuit University in West Virginia, people who inhaled peppermint essential oil every two hours ate 23% fewer calories than those who didn’t. Stash mints in your bag to pop when cravings strike.

