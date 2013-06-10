The Health.com Oscars

8 of 11 The Kobal Collection

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

As Good as It Gets (1997)



The rituals of a cranky writer played by Jack Nicholson are front and center in this film: He compulsively turns the locks on his front door, flicks the lights off and on three times before entering a room, assiduously washes his hands with Neutrogena, and dances over and around sidewalk cracks.



“This was a particularly good portrayal of OCD,” says Dr. Robbins. “If you talk to somebody with OCD, they’ll tell you that they’re afraid that something terrible will happen if they don’t check the locks six times or wash their hands for an hour and a half. And if they try to stop sooner, their anxiety is so severe that they just can’t do it."