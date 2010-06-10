What Atherosclerosis Looks Like in Your Body

2 of 5

Unhealthy cholesterol

Cholesterol, a waxy substance known as a lipid, is vital to the body. It isn't soluble in blood, however, so to get where it needs to go it fuses with proteins to form lipoproteins (shown here as white globs).



There are two types of lipoprotein: high-density (HDL) and low-density (LDL). HDL is known as "good cholesterol" because it removes cholesterol from the bloodstream and deposits it in the liver for removal. LDL, known as "bad cholesterol," does the opposite.



A lack of exercise and foods high in saturated fat, trans fat, or dietary cholesterol (which is found in eggs and meat) can cause LDL levels in the bloodstream to rise to unsafe levels.