Hot Meals in 30 Minutes

"I don't have time to cook." If this is your go-to excuse for eating frozen dinners and take-out every night, you'd better find a new excuse. Here are five healthy, hot meals ready in 30 minutes or less.Swapping in turkey sausage leaves you with about a third of the calories, a quarter of the fat, and four times the fiber of a traditional sausage dish. Tossing in some red peppers will give you a boost of vitamin C and lycopene, which may lower your risk of certain cancers.