Hot Meals in 30 Minutes

Here are five healthy, hot meals ready in 30 minutes or less.
Health.com
May 03, 2015
Sausage and Peppers
Swapping in turkey sausage leaves you with about a third of the calories, a quarter of the fat, and four times the fiber of a traditional sausage dish. Tossing in some red peppers will give you a boost of vitamin C and lycopene, which may lower your risk of certain cancers.
Simple and satisfying, this chicken dish works well on a low-carb diet. Plus, this dish is a nutritional powerhouse, with heart-healthy avocados and antioxidant-rich tomatoes from the salsa. In 15 short minutes, you'll have a delicious and healthy dinner.
Enjoy the creamy texture of this dish for less than 200 calories. Though the mushrooms are a good source of potassium, which may help lower high blood pressure, add nutrient-packed spinach and/or tomatoes to boost your vitamin C intake.
This cheesy pasta is the perfect base for a low-cholesterol meal. Using part-skim ricotta cheese keeps the fat at a fraction of the amount found in alfredo sauce, and the lemon adds the perfect tangy complement.
Relying on an array of spices, instead of fatty oils, this Indian-inspired dish is low in cholesterol and saturated fat. Buttery in taste, chickpeas are full of fiber, protein, and iron. Combine them with vitamin-rich spinach and you have a vegetarian dish that won't have you reaching for a snack an hour later. A sprinkling of ground red pepper takes this dish from spicy to hot!