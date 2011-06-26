8 Ways You Can Help Someone With Depression
Home
Depression
8 Ways You Can Help Someone With Depression
Health.com
June 26, 2011
1 of 8
Fotolia
It's not their fault
Remember that they cannot help being affected by depression.
2 of 8
Istockphoto
Listen up
Encourage them to talk and listen to what they are saying.
3 of 8
Fotolia
Show your love
Let them know that you care about them.
4 of 8
Istockphoto
Keep in touch
Stay in contact with them. Send a card, give them a ring, visit them in their home. Remember that depression can be a very isolating experience.
5 of 8
Istockphoto/Health
Heap praise
Help them to feel good about themselves by praising daily achievements.
6 of 8
Fotolia/Health
Self-help
Encourage them to help themselves by adopting self-help techniques.
7 of 8
123rf
Support groups
Find out about support services available to them and to you (self-help groups, out-of-hours emergency support, help lines, etc).
8 of 8
Fotolia
Keep up with treatment
Encourage them to visit their doctor, and ensure that they take any prescribed medication as directed.
