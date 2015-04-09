How My Pet Helped Me Heal

7 of 8

My dog is my bedside nurse

Sandi Sheehan has been having trouble getting pregnant since 2006, and it was depressing her. But her husband reminded her that she was already a mom—to their 3-year-old Australian shepherd, Jake. “Whether it was his reliance on me to feed him, his willingness for me to bathe him, his allowing me to put him in his seat belt when he goes with me in the car, (or) trusting me while tending to his boo-boos, Jake has been my model of boundless unconditional love, companionship, and support, especially when I have felt I am at my wit's end."



Sandi is undergoing in vitro fertilization therapy in her California home, with Jake as bedside nurse, cuddling during uncomfortable progesterone shots. "He hops up onto (the) bed and lies at my feet when I feel like I can’t do this anymore," she says. "He gives me wet kisses at the precise moment I need a dose of hope."