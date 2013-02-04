Softest Hair Styling Aids

Rozalynn S. Frazier
February 04, 2013
Weightless wonders

Hate sticky gels and sprays? You’ll love these barely-there styling aids. 
Light spray

Think hair spray is strictly for bouffed-up ladies who lunch? Not anymore. The pomegranate-and-passionflower scented Alterna Ten Hair Spray ($35) offers long-lasting hold sans the unnatural stiffness.
Wax factor

Avoid curls that crunch with Pantene Pro-V Moussing Texture Foam Wax ($6.49). A pliable wax, it lets you create truly soft styles.
Subtle shine

Add a natural shine to dull hair with Garnier Fructis Style Brilliantine Shine Glistening Drops ($3.99). Infused with fruit micro-oils, it detangles and moisturizes, too.
Smooth operator

Treat misbehaving hair with L’Oréal Professionnel Texture Expert Smooth Velours ($22, Back), a lightweight lotion that keeps strands in place while adding extra protection against heat styling.

Gentle gel
The plant-based Fekkai Au Naturel Sheer Styling Gel ($23; Front) uses naturally derived amino acids and proteins to keep locks in place—without leaving a cakey residue.

