Softest Hair Styling Aids
Subscribe
Search
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscribe
Search
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Beauty
Softest Hair Styling Aids
Rozalynn S. Frazier
February 04, 2013
1 of 5
Weightless wonders
Hate sticky gels and sprays? You’ll love these barely-there styling aids.
Advertisement
2 of 5
Light spray
Think hair spray is strictly for bouffed-up ladies who lunch? Not anymore. The pomegranate-and-passionflower scented
Alterna Ten Hair Spray
($35) offers long-lasting hold sans the unnatural stiffness.
3 of 5
Wax factor
Avoid curls that crunch with
Pantene Pro-V Moussing Texture Foam Wax
($6.49). A pliable wax, it lets you create truly soft styles.
Advertisement
4 of 5
Subtle shine
Add a natural shine to dull hair with
Garnier Fructis Style Brilliantine Shine Glistening Drops
($3.99). Infused with fruit micro-oils, it detangles and moisturizes, too.
Advertisement
5 of 5
Smooth operator
Treat misbehaving hair with
L’Oréal Professionnel Texture Expert Smooth Velours
($22, Back), a lightweight lotion that keeps strands in place while adding extra protection against heat styling.
Gentle gel
The plant-based
Fekkai Au Naturel Sheer Styling Gel
($23; Front) uses naturally derived amino acids and proteins to keep locks in place—without leaving a cakey residue.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up