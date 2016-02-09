Hearty Soups and Stews

A creamy blend of chicken, wild rice, and spices, this soup satisfies all your comfort food cravings. Light cheese and a flour-and-milk mixture keep this soup buttery but surprisingly low in fat. Make a batch and reheat throughout the week for effortless and satisfying meals.
Swap out fat-laden clam chowders for this diet-friendly seafood stew. Cilantro, lime, and jalapeño pepper add a surprising spiciness to the delicately sweet flavor of the halibut. Low-calorie shrimp gives this dish plenty of protein, and halibut is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. Easy to prepare, it takes less than 30 minutes to get this steamy stew on the table.
Enjoy your favorite soup guilt-free with this tasty recipe. By replacing some of the butter with heart-healthy olive oil, you'll still enjoy the rich flavor without adding saturated fat. Plus, low-sodium soy sauce and reduced-sodium chicken stock eliminates 75% of the sodium content in regular recipes. Spanish onions add a tangy flavor, but you can substitute Vidalia onions if you crave something sweeter.
Though some vegetarian dishes lack the savory flavor that meat brings, this soup adds zest with a dash of Worcestershire sauce. Using antioxidant-rich tomatoes and three different kinds of beans, this recipe is a low-fat, high-fiber powerhouse. Add a sprinkling of reduced-fat cheddar cheese, and you'll have a tasty meal in a bowl.
On a cold night, this quick recipe is a crowd-pleaser for a family meal. Hearty and seasoned to perfection, the kids will love the wagon wheel pasta and spaghetti sauce, while lean ground round provides a rich salty flavor. For those watching their sodium, though, use low-sodium broth and no-salt-added beans.