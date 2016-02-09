Hearty Soups and Stews

Warm, low-cal dishes that you can serve to a group

February 09, 2016
1 of 12 Travis Rathbone

Detox in a bowl

Get energized the light way with these remarkably satisfying soups and stews.

Recipes developed by: Caroline Wright; Prop styling by: Megan Hedgpeth; Food styling by: Liza Jernow

2 of 12 Travis Rathbone

Spicy Shrimp and Mussel Soup

Mussels are full of magnesium, iron, vitamin B12, and omega-3s. Fifteen of them have as much protein as 6 ounces of steak.

Calories: 313

Try this recipe: Spicy Shrimp and Mussel Soup
3 of 12 Travis Rathbone

White Bean Stew with Herbed Yogurt

The meatless wonder packs 20 grams of protein and a whopping 17 grams of fiber per serving.

Calories: 398

Try this recipe: White Bean Stew with Herbed Yogurt

4 of 12 Travis Rathbone

Chicken and Toasted Orzo Soup with Celery Greens

If you're going to freeze this soup, prepare it without the orzo. Toast the orzo in a pot before adding to thawed soup.

Calories: 314

Try this recipe: Chicken and Toasted Orzo Soup with Celery Greens
5 of 12 Travis Rathbone

Classic Beef Stew

This stew uses a top round roast—which is very lean cut of beef.

Calories: 385

Try this recipe: Classic Beef Stew

6 of 12 Travis Rathbone

Winter Vegetable Minestrone

Celery root (also called celeriac) tastes like a cross between celery and parsley. If you have any left over, grate it and add to a salad.

Calories: 205

Try this recipe: Winter Vegetable Minestrone
7 of 12 Travis Rathbone

Farro and Mushroom Stew

An ancient grain, farro contains as much protein as quinoa.

Calories: 433

Try this recipe: Farro and Mushroom Stew

8 of 12 Becky Luigart-Stayner; Cindy Barr

Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

A creamy blend of chicken, wild rice, and spices, this soup satisfies all your comfort food cravings. Light cheese and a flour-and-milk mixture keep this soup buttery but surprisingly low in fat. Make a batch and reheat throughout the week for effortless and satisfying meals.

Try this recipe: Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
9 of 12 Randy Mayor; Katie Stoddard

Southwest Cilantro Fish Stew

Swap out fat-laden clam chowders for this diet-friendly seafood stew. Cilantro, lime, and jalapeño pepper add a surprising spiciness to the delicately sweet flavor of the halibut. Low-calorie shrimp gives this dish plenty of protein, and halibut is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. Easy to prepare, it takes less than 30 minutes to get this steamy stew on the table. 

Try this recipe: Southwest cilantro fish stew
10 of 12 Yunhee Kim

Light French Onion Soup

Enjoy your favorite soup guilt-free with this tasty recipe. By replacing some of the butter with heart-healthy olive oil, you'll still enjoy the rich flavor without adding saturated fat. Plus, low-sodium soy sauce and reduced-sodium chicken stock eliminates 75% of the sodium content in regular recipes. Spanish onions add a tangy flavor, but you can substitute Vidalia onions if you crave something sweeter.

Try this recipe: Light French onion soup

11 of 12 Randy Mayor

Vegetarian Chili

Though some vegetarian dishes lack the savory flavor that meat brings, this soup adds zest with a dash of Worcestershire sauce. Using antioxidant-rich tomatoes and three different kinds of beans, this recipe is a low-fat, high-fiber powerhouse. Add a sprinkling of reduced-fat cheddar cheese, and you'll have a tasty meal in a bowl.

Try this recipe: Vegetarian Chili
12 of 12 Oxmoor House

Wagon Wheel Beef Soup

On a cold night, this quick recipe is a crowd-pleaser for a family meal. Hearty and seasoned to perfection, the kids will love the wagon wheel pasta and spaghetti sauce, while lean ground round provides a rich salty flavor. For those watching their sodium, though, use low-sodium broth and no-salt-added beans.

Try this recipe: Wagon wheel beef soup

