Your Detox Diet After the Holidays

Help for hangovers

On the first day of Christmas, the buffet gave to you: four slices of ham, three servings of mashed potatoes, two slices of turtle cheesecake, and one whole bottle of wine. You tried to be virtuous, but you lost your diet halo in a wave of overindulgence. If you wake up the next day feeling overstuffed, bloated, and nauseated, don't worry. Use our day full of detox recipes (plus plenty of water) and get back to your healthy, happy self.