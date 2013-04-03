Eating Smart for Your Whole Body

6 of 8

Carrots for the eyes

Here's why: Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A. Your eyes need A to maintain the health of the cells in your corneas, the transparent tissue that covers the eye and protects it from germs, dust, inflammation, and infection. Is it any wonder, then, that a sliced carrot reveals concentric circles that look like your pupil and iris?