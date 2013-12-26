7 Holiday Treats Under 75 Calories
Subscribe
Search
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscribe
Search
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Food
Your Healthy Holiday Guide
7 Holiday Treats Under 75 Calories
Health.com
December 26, 2013
1 of 8
Treat yourself
Hard to ignore all those tempting sweets during the holidays? Go ahead and indulge with one of these festive treats—each one is less than 75 calories.
Advertisement
2 of 8
Cookies: 70 calories
Harry and David’s Holiday Cookies
(red bird shown)
3 of 8
Berry: 57 calories
Chocolate-covered strawberry
Advertisement
4 of 8
Candy Crunch: 66 calories
Godiva Candy Cane Crunch
Advertisement
5 of 8
Candy: 60 calories
2 pieces
Hammond's Mini-Ribbon Christmas Candy
Advertisement
6 of 8
Waffle cookie: 52 calories
Dutch Moon
Milk Cappuccino Chocolate Waffle Cookie
Advertisement
7 of 8
Chocolate Kisses: 73 calories
3
Hershey’s
Peppermint Candy Cane Kisses
Advertisement
8 of 8
Yunhee Kim (all)
Peeps: 73 calories
2
Snowman Peeps
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up